Bomb threat at South Delhi school turns out 14-yr-old's hoax to skip school

Summer Fields School in Kailash Colony, Greater Kailash-1, received an email on Friday threatening to blow up the school. The school premises were immediately evacuated

bomb threat
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an official statement saying that the email appeared to be a 'hoax'. (Representational)
ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
The bomb threat email received by a school in Delhi's Greater Kailash area turned out to be a hoax by a 14-year-old student to skip the school, police said on Saturday.

Summer Fields School in Kailash Colony, Greater Kailash-1, received an email on Friday threatening to blow up the school. The school premises were immediately evacuated.

"We received an email late at night which was checked early morning today (Friday). As per the SOP, we evacuated the students within 10 minutes of receiving the email," the Principal of Summer Fields School, Shalini Agarwal, had said yesterday.

Delhi Police said that a 14-year-old student has been identified and is being questioned.

"The student didn't want to go to the school and had, therefore, sent the bomb threat mail," police said.

They further said that the student had mentioned two more schools in the mail to make it look genuine. An investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

Earlier on May 2, a total of 131 schools in Delhi received threat emails. The Delhi Police said that the email used to threaten the Delhi-NCR schools contained the word 'Swaraiim', which is an Arabic word used by the Islamic State since 2014 to spread Islamist propaganda.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) later issued an official statement saying that the email appeared to be a 'hoax'.

"There is no need to panic. The mail appears to be a hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," the official release from the MHA read.


First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

