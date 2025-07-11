NBWL clears over 30 defence projects in protected areas across states

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), headed by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, has recommended 32 defence infrastructure proposals involving diversion of land from protected areas and eco-sensitive zones across Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Ladakh and Sikkim.

These include construction of strategic roads, helipads, training areas, ammunition depots, housing for troops and artillery regiments, with the bulk of the projects located in Ladakh's ecologically fragile Karakoram and Changthang sanctuaries.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the committee cleared two major projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) inside Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary: the 56-km Malinye-Balua-Kapuda road (involving 111.29 hectares of forest land and 9.73 ha from the Eco-Sensitive Zone) and the 20.88-km Kapuda-Phuphu road (involving 44.13 ha of forest land).

"The animal passage plan for the present proposal should address the wildlife movement for the animals found in the sanctuary," NBWL member R Sukumar noted during discussions on the Malinye-Balua-Kapuda road project. The committee said the user agency shall implement the animal passage plan and the mitigation plan submitted along with the proposal and "ensure that the animal passage structures are adequate for the movement of wildlife including terrestrial and arboreal mammals, reptiles across the road". ALSO READ: Wildlife reserves across GCC countries grow by 6.6% in 2023, shows data In Gujarat's Narayan Sarovar Wildlife Sanctuary, two projects were cleared, one for construction of a Border Out Post (BOP) link road over 5.586 ha and another for setting up a helipad, living area and training space at RodasarLakki over 19.83 ha.

In Ladakh, the committee cleared over two dozen proposals, most within the Karakoram (Nubra-Shayok) and Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuaries. These include 33.4 ha for an artillery regiment and field hospital at Bogdang; 47.6 ha for a forward aviation base at Shyok; 25.1 ha for housing Short Range Surface to Air Missile systems; 31 ha for an ammunition storage facility at Gapshan and 40.47 ha for an Army regiment at Nidder. Multiple other proposals for roads, helipads, housing troops, veterinary facilities and training grounds were approved. ALSO READ: MoEF trying to 'subvert' FRA: Over 90 forest rights groups writes to PM On these Ladakh proposals, the committee noted: "Legal status of the land shall remain unchanged for the proposed diversion/wildlife clearance. The User Agency will have the right to take up only approved activities as per the approved proposal." "Any diversion of land for any other purpose except for the referred purpose shall not be admissible without fresh approval from the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wild Life," it added.

In one proposal involving use of forest land from Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuary for construction of road and temporary Hume Pipe Bridge on Indus River at Nyoma in Leh district, the Committee said: "A meeting may be organised with the Ministry of Defence for working together regarding conservation of snow leopards, Chiru, Great Indian Bustard and to curb illegal wildlife trade." ALSO READ: Centre issues model rules to ease tree felling on farms, boost agroforestry The minutes noted that "a reminder has been sent to the Ministry of Defence for appointment of officials of armed forces to the State Boards for Wildlife".