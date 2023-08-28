Home / India News / Latest LIVE: Security deployed in Haryana's Nuh ahead of VHP's Shobhayatra
LiveNew Update

Latest LIVE: Security deployed in Haryana's Nuh ahead of VHP's Shobhayatra

BS Web Team New Delhi
Vishwa Hindu Parishad

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 9:26 AM IST
Security arrangements made in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for Yatra today. Inspector Kuldeep Singh, Haryana Police says, "Situation is peaceful here. Permission has not been granted to conduct 'Yatra'. Only locals of Nuh are allowed to enter the district."Read More

8:58 AM Aug 23

9:26 AM

Exemplifies excellence: PM Modi hails Neeraj Chopra for winning gold medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Neeraj Chopra for winning a gold medal in the men's javelin at the World Athletics Championships, saying his dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world.

Chopra on Sunday scripted history yet again as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships with a big throw of 88.17m in the men's javelin final in Budapest, Hungary.

9:08 AM

Local, state admin has denied the permission (for the yatra), says Rajender, IG, South Range

8:59 AM

House impeachment inquiry of Biden is natural step forward: McCarthy

Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggested Sunday that an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden was becoming more likely, calling it a natural step forward as Congress soon ends its summer break and House Republicans seek to expand their investigative powers.

McCarthy, R-Calif., has so far avoided committing to an impeachment vote or offering a timeline for possible action. Some House Republicans are eager to go after Biden over claims of financial misconduct involving his son Hunter, but the Democratic president has not been shown to have done anything wrong.

8:59 AM

2 NEET aspirants commit suicide in a day in Rajasthan's Kota, 22 this year

Within four hours, two NEET aspirants allegedly committed suicide in two separate incidents in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday, taking the total toll to 22 this year, police said.

Avishkar Shambaji Kasle (17), jumped from the sixth floor of his coaching institute's building in Jawahar Nagar at around 3.15 pm, minutes after walking out of a room on the third floor of the institute after taking a test, they added. The institute's staff rushed Kasle to a hospital but he succumbed on the way, Vigyan Nagar Circle Officer (CO) Dharmveer Singh said.

8:58 AM

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 8:52 AM IST

