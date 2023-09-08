Home / India News / LIVE: Bypolls results for 7 assembly seats today, counting underway
LIVE: Bypolls results for 7 assembly seats today, counting underway

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 8:56 AM IST
The counting of votes for the seven assembly seats across six states that went to bypoll on Tuesday last, is underway at centres set up in the respective states on Friday. The seven seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura.Read More

Key Events

8:56 AM

Puthuppally bypoll: Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes polled in the bypoll held in Puthuppally constituency here, which saw an intense battle between the ruling LDF and opposition UDF, began on Friday morning.

The election is being seen as politically significant as the Congress aims to retain its traditional stronghold while the ruling CPI (M) wants to make new inroads by clinching it, as the bypoll comes a few months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The voting for the seat left vacant by the demise of Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy was held on September 5.

The counting which was supposed to begin at 8 am at the special counting station set up at a local college here was delayed for a few minutes.

8:52 AM

Counting of votes begins for Tripura bypolls, CPI(M) boycotts alleging rigging

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday for the by-elections to the two assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district, officials said.

The polling for the by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats was held on September 5. An average turnout of 86.50 per cent was recorded in the two seats.

The counting was being held at the Sonamura Girls' School amid tight security.

Alleging large-scale rigging during the polling and inaction by the Election Commission, the opposition CPI(M) was boycotting the counting of votes. The two seats are witnessing a one-on-one fight between the ruling BJP and the CPI(M) with the other two opposition parties, Tipra Motha and Congress, not fielding any candidates.

The by-election to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated by the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque. Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the byelection in that seat.

8:50 AM

UP: Counting of votes begins in Ghosi assembly bypoll

The counting of votes for the Ghosi assembly bypoll -- being seen as the first major electoral clash between the NDA and opposition bloc INDIA -- got underway at 8 am Friday, officials said.

More than 50 per cent of the total electorates in the assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district cast their votes in the polling held on Tuesday.

Ghosi had recorded a polling percentage of 58.59 in the last year's assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission of India, the final voting percentage recorded in the September 5 assembly bypolls was 50.77 per cent.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Dara Singh Chauhan, who had won the seat in the 2022 UP Assembly polls, from the Samajwadi Party in July. He returned to the BJP and was fielded by the party in the bypoll.

8:49 AM

Counting of votes begins for Dhupguri by-election in West Bengal

Counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday for the by-election to the Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district amid tight security, officials said.

The polling for the by-election was held on September 5. A voter turnout of 78 per cent was recorded, they said.

The counting was being held at the Jalpaiguri II campus of the North Bengal University.

"The counting of votes began at 8 am. There is a three-tier security around the venue of the counting," an election official said.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Ray on July 25.

8:49 AM

Uttarakhand: Counting of votes begins in Bageshwar bypoll

The counting of votes in the Bageshwar assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand began at 8 am on Friday, officials said.

The votes are being counted at the Bageshwar Degree College where 14 tables have been set up and 130 polling personnel are on the job, Bageshwar District Magistrate Anuradha Pal said.

Polling to the reserved SC seat in the Kumaon Division was held on September 5 when 55.44 per cent of the nearly 1.2 lakh voters exercised the franchise.

The seat fell vacant after the death of MLA and cabinet minister Chandan Ram Das in April this year. He represented the constituency four times since 2007.

8:48 AM

Counting of votes begins for Dumri bypoll in Jharkhand

Counting of votes began a few minutes after 8 am on Friday for the by-election to the Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand's Giridih district amid tight security, officials said.

The delay of around 10 minutes happened as official fomalities took some time to complete amid heavy rains in the area, they said.

The polling for the by-election was held on September 5. Of the total 2.98 lakh voters, 64.84 per cent had cast their votes, they said.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of JMM MLA Jagarnath Mahto, the state's Education Minister, in April. He had been representing the seat since 2004.

8:42 AM

J&K National Conference Party gets 'Plough' symbol for 5th Ladakh Hill elections

8:31 AM

US Prez Biden leaves for India to attend G20, hold talks with PM Modi

US President Joe Biden on Thursday left for India where he would attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Biden will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit to India for the G20 Summit, the White House has said.

First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. President Biden, 80, was tested for the virus on Monday and Tuesday following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative.

Less than an hour before his departure for India, the White House said, "The President tested negative for Covid."

8:30 AM

Biden, Modi to make progress on GE jet engines, nuclear: White House

The White House expects to see meaningful progress on GE jet engines and civil nuclear technology in upcoming bilateral talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the aerospace unit of General Electric (GE.N) announced it had signed an agreement with India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics to jointly make engines in India to power fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

8:27 AM

G20: Traffic curbs come into force in Delhi; police urge to use metro

Stringent traffic regulations were put in place in the New Delhi district on Friday morning while online delivery services, except for medicines, have been barred in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located, officials said.

The New Delhi district has been designated as Controlled Zone-I from Friday 5 am till Sunday 11.59 pm because of the summit. Police have urged people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path for walking, cycling or picnicking.

Movement of vehicles is being regulated in the New Delhi district but ambulances, locals and tourists staying in the area will be permitted to travel by presenting proper identification papers, police said.

8:26 AM

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 8:22 AM IST

