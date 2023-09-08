Confirmation

LIVE: Bypolls results for 7 assembly seats today, counting underway

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Polling officials, VVPATs, voting

Representative Image

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 8:22 AM IST
The counting of votes for the seven assembly seats across six states that went to bypoll on Tuesday last, is underway at centres set up in the respective states on Friday. The seven seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday left for India where he would attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Biden will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit to India for the G20 Summit, the White House has said.

Stringent traffic regulations were put in place in the New Delhi district on Friday morning while online delivery services, except for medicines, have been barred in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located, officials said. The New Delhi district has been designated as Controlled Zone-I from Friday 5 am till Sunday 11.59 pm because of the summit. Police have urged people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path for walking, cycling or picnicking.

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 8:22 AM IST

