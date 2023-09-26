LIVE: Khalistan supporters protest outside Indian Consulate in Vancouver

Also Read Delimitation pointless, says Gandhi; Amit Shah urges house to pass Bill What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far Rajasthan CM plans to hike OBC quota by 6%, raising reservation to 70% Lok Sabha unanimously passes historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023 Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally It's critical Canada's probe proceeds, perpetrators brought to justice: US EAM meets UN leadership, discusses India's G20 Presidency, UNSC reforms Moody's rpt on Aadhaar made assertions without citing any evidence: UIDAI Hindutva leader Ekbote, 3 others booked for 'provocative' speeches in Pune FCRA registered NGOs to give details of assets created using foreign funds

Dozens of Khalistan supporters outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver held a protest against the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar amid Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government was behind his slaying. Protesters waved Khalistan flags, played music and shouted slogans. Some of them burnt India's flag in a garbage can outside the Indian Consulate. Similar protests were held in Toronto as well.The United States has said Canada's investigation into the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar must proceed and the perpetrators brought to justice. "We are deeply concerned by the allegations referenced by Trudeau. We remain in close contact with our Canadian partners," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said. "We believe it's critical that Canada's investigation proceeds and that the perpetrators be brought to justice. And we have publicly and privately urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation," Miller added.The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for its citizens in India asking them to "remain vigilant and exercise caution." The Canadian government has said that the decision has been taken in the context of recent developments in Canada and India and "calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media."