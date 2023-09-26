close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

LIVE: Khalistan supporters protest outside Indian Consulate in Vancouver

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Khalistan supporters

Representative Image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 8:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dozens of Khalistan supporters outside the Indian Consulate in Vancouver held a protest against the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar amid Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government was behind his slaying. Protesters waved Khalistan flags, played music and shouted slogans. Some of them burnt India's flag in a garbage can outside the Indian Consulate. Similar protests were held in Toronto as well.

The United States has said Canada's investigation into the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar must proceed and the perpetrators brought to justice. "We are deeply concerned by the allegations referenced by Trudeau. We remain in close contact with our Canadian partners," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said. "We believe it's critical that Canada's investigation proceeds and that the perpetrators be brought to justice. And we have publicly and privately urged the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation," Miller added.

The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for its citizens in India asking them to "remain vigilant and exercise caution." The Canadian government has said that the decision has been taken in the context of recent developments in Canada and India and "calls for protests and some negative sentiment towards Canada on social media."

Also Read

Delimitation pointless, says Gandhi; Amit Shah urges house to pass Bill

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far

Rajasthan CM plans to hike OBC quota by 6%, raising reservation to 70%

Lok Sabha unanimously passes historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023

Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally

It's critical Canada's probe proceeds, perpetrators brought to justice: US

EAM meets UN leadership, discusses India's G20 Presidency, UNSC reforms

Moody's rpt on Aadhaar made assertions without citing any evidence: UIDAI

Hindutva leader Ekbote, 3 others booked for 'provocative' speeches in Pune

FCRA registered NGOs to give details of assets created using foreign funds

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi India-Canada Khalistan issue Canada protests BJP United States Congress Assembly polls

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon