close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Byju's accuses lenders of manufacturing fake debt crisis to extort money

The company chalks up its current debt predicament to aggressive distressed-debt investors who, in its view, were never supposed to be able to buy the loan

Bloomberg
Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 6:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Steven Church and Reshmi Basu

One of India’s hottest tech companies, Byju’s, asked a New York court to intervene in its dispute with lenders owed more than $1 billion, claiming a group of distressed-debt investors manufactured a fake debt crisis to extort money from the education-technology firm.
 
In a lawsuit filed Monday — the same day the company refused to make a $40 million interest payment — Byju’s argued that it hasn’t violated its US debt contract, as an agent for the lenders claims. The agent declared a default and demanded immediate repayment of the loan. Byju’s asked the court to dismiss the default.

Byju’s was unable to comply with one term of the debt contract, the company argues, because of a change in Indian financial regulations. Another alleged violation of the terms was never meant to be considered a serious breach of the contract, the lawsuit claims.
The company chalks up its current debt predicament to aggressive distressed-debt investors who, in its view, were never supposed to be able to buy the loan. 

The debt contract prohibits lenders from selling their stakes to anyone on a list of “disqualified lenders” or investors who specialize in distressed debt, according to the lawsuit. Should that somehow happen, Byju’s has the right to force the disqualified lenders to sell back their pieces of the loan for the price they paid, plus certain fees, the company claimed in court documents.
The debt imbroglio has made Byju’s one of the largest Indian startups to miss a payment on a dollar loan. The company had been trying to strike a deal with creditors to restructure the facility, which itself is one of the biggest unrated term loan B offerings ever from a new-age economy company. 

Also Read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju's seeks more time from lenders to renegotiate $1.2 billion debt

Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 mn prepayment

Edtech giant Byju's 'skips' interest payment on $1.2-billion loan

Competition Commission of India approves deal involving Manipal Group

RCF's contractor to pay Rs 173.72 crore for breakdown of two GTGs

Samsung expects monsoon to bring strong growth from rural area in 2nd half

Airtel to manage cloud, content for digital education platform DIKSHA

Dividend by top 10 payers more than doubles in FY23; TCS tops the table


In a letter seen by Bloomberg News, Byju’s accused the lenders’ agent, Glas Trust Company, of negotiating in bad faith. Byju’s offered to make the missed interest payment if Glas would withdraw its demand for $1.27 billion, which is the amount allegedly needed to pay off the loan principal, plus fees and expenses.
‘Bad Faith’

“GLAS’s aggressive and bad faith approach has been driven by certain lenders,” who specialize in buying distressed debt at a discount, Byju’s said in its complaint. Such investors “were never meant to have been lenders at all, and should therefore be disqualified.”
The company also told lenders in its letter that it remains open to negotiations.

Lawyers for Glas did not return emails seeking comment. 
Byju’s is lead by founder Byju Raveendran. Since the company was founded in 2015, Raveendran has attracted capital from some of the biggest investors in the tech world, including Mark Zuckerberg’s Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Silver Lake Management and Naspers Ltd. Byju’s had allegedly been worth more than $20 billion last year when it considered merging with a special-purpose acquisition company.

The New York lawsuit is Byju’s PTE versus Glas Trust Company, Supreme Court of the State of New York.
Topics : Byju Raveendran Byju's EdTech loans debt crisis india startup Companies

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 6:47 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens
2 min read

Edtech giant Byju's to list subsidiary Aakash Education by mid-2024

Byju's
4 min read

Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,050 crore through NCDs to refinance bank loans

Embassy RIET
2 min read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon
3 min read

Nava Ltd more than halves its total liabilities to Rs 1,707 crore

debt
2 min read

Most Popular

Climate tech push: EV start-ups set to power India's next unicorn club

electric vehicle
4 min read

Edtech major Byju's faces deadline for $40 million payment of $1.2 bn loan

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Transfer of Sahara Life biz unlikely to impact SBI Life's balance sheet

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Airbus heads towards 500 A320-family jets order from IndiGo: Report

Indigo
3 min read

Competition Commission of India lens on Big Tech as Apple probe nears end

Competition commission of India, CCI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon