close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Centre not looking at any 'tailored incentives' as of now for Tesla: Report

"States are a different matter. States might compete with each other and someone might give them (concessions)"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tesla

Tesla Inc

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 7:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The union government is not looking at extending any tailor-made incentives to US-based electric car maker Tesla as of now, though states are free to offer concessions to the company, sources said.

They also said that the company is talking about building a complete supply chain in the long run as they are showing keen interest in India.

The representatives of the firms visited the country last month and held meeting with various parts of the government, including the commerce and industry ministry.

"We have made it very clear that imports are not the preferred thing from our side...The company is talking big in terms of complete supply chains," one of the official sources said.

When asked about extending incentives to the firms, they added that "the government is not looking at any tailored incentives as of now. States are a different matter. States might compete with each other and someone might give them (concessions)".

In 2021, the US-based electric car maker demanded a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

Also Read

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

After China, Tesla now announces price cuts on its electric vehicles in US

Tesla raises US prices on Model S, X, and Y EVs: All you need to know

Tesla continues to dominate US EV market with a share of over 50%

Simple Energy begins delivery of e-scooter Simple ONE in Bengaluru

Here are merits, drawbacks of Leasing, buying car which is better for you

Nissan rolls out Magnite SUV, marks milestone of 100,000 units at TN plant

SMEV urges Centre to levy additional green tax on ICE two-wheelers

Honda Elevate launch: Check prices, design, specifications, pictures

At present, cars imported as completely built units (CBUs) attract customs duty ranging from 60 per cent to 100 per cent, depending on engine size and cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value less or above USD 40,000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Tesla tax incentive

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

Latest News

View More

India's 5G smartphone sales hit 50% market for first time: Report

Image
1 min read

Government extends timeline for submitting bids for OALP Round-VIII

Image
2 min read

'Massive opportunities' in vibrant Indian aviation market, says IATA

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

On the agenda: GST Council likely to approve tribunal blueprint this month

Image
4 min read

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

Image
3 min read

Spot airfares up three times in a month on India's busiest routes

Image
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon