Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

New broadcasting bill could label you as digital news reporter: Here's how

With the new broadcasting bill, the Centre is pushing for a consolidated legal framework to organise the broadcasting sector, replacing all the existing policies

As broadcasters launch their own OTT brands, many are either pulling out of YouTube or only sharing older library content

Besides user generated content, the Centre also aims to regulate over-the-top (OTT) platforms under this new bill.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The new draft of the broadcasting bill 2024 could label individual content creators, who upload multimedia content related to current affairs on various social media platforms, as digital news broadcasters.

This is the second draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024, shared with stakeholders, which aims to address the ambiguities identified in the initial draft presented for public consultation in November 2023, Livemint reported on Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Definition of news broadcasters under new bill

The new draft defines ‘professional’ as a person engaged in an occupation or vocation — and ‘systematic activity’ as “any structured or organised activity that involves an element of planning, method, continuity or persistence”.

According to the new draft, “news and current affairs programmes” would include  ‘texts’ apart from the existing “audio, visual or audio-visual content, sign, signals, writing, images” which are “transmitted directly or using a broadcasting network”.

Who may be impacted by the new broadcasting bill?

The Hindu Business Line, in a report earlier this month, had said that the proposed threshold to regulate various platforms and content creators under the new bill could be one million, which the stakeholders believe is not a high benchmark.

More From This Section

Coal production increases by 6.69% to 74.07 mn tonnes in July: Govt

With open arms: How far can ONDC democratise ecommerce in India?

Nasscom urges govt to have simple and single interpretation on compliance

After $4 bn GST notice to Infosys, other IT cos may also get under scanner

Turning the tables: How quick service restaurants are tackling slowdown


Besides user generated content, the Centre also aims to regulate over-the-top (OTT) platforms under this new bill. However, the revised draft no longer mentions the streaming platforms as a part of the definition of ‘internet broadcasting services’.

The OTT platforms are now referred to as a ‘publisher of online curated content’ to bring them in line with IT Rules 2021. The content broadcast on these platforms is defined as the curations that exclude news and current affairs programs.

With the new bill, the Centre is pushing for a consolidated legal framework to organise the broadcasting sector, replacing all the existing policies. 

The bill will replace one of the earlier key regulations for cable television, governed by the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995.

 

Also Read

Zee Entertainment's CFO Rohit Gupta resigns due to 'personal reasons'

Withhold ads without self-declaration certificate from June 18-July 9: ASCI

IPL teams' revenue dropped 'sharply' in FY23, could be reaching saturation

IPTV to challenge cable TV mkt in India: Excitel Broadband CEO Vivek Raina

Geopolitical convergence on terrestrial broadcasting

Topics : broadcasters Broadcast India BS Web Reports digital media Digital age Modi govt Information and Broadcasting Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon