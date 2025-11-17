Home / India News / Brother of Al Falah University chairman arrested in MP financial fraud case

Brother of Al Falah University chairman arrested in MP financial fraud case

The arrest was made after the Mhow police began re-examining the background of Javed Siddiqui and his local roots came to light | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Mhow (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
The brother of Al Falah University Chairman Javed Siddiqui, who is under investigation in the Delhi blast, has been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police from Hyderabad in connection with a financial fraud in Mhow, officials said on Monday.

"Hamood vanished from Mhow in 2000 after allegedly establishing a bogus private bank and luring hundreds of residents with promises of doubling their deposits. He had fled with his family soon after the scam surfaced, leaving authorities searching for him for decades. He was arrested in Hyderabad yesterday," Mhow Sub Divisional Officer of Police Lalit Singh Sikarwar told PTI.

The arrest was made after the Mhow police began re-examining the background of Javed Siddiqui and his local roots came to light, the official said.

A detailed review of family records indicated that Hamood had been an absconder in the long-pending cheating case.

Hamood had been living in Hyderabad, working in share trading while maintaining a low profile, according to sources.

Investigators are now mapping Hamood's contacts and movements over the years to understand who may have assisted him during his time underground.

Notably, the Delhi blast prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, was a student of Al Falah University, of which Javed Siddiqui is the chairman.

The Delhi Police have issued two summons to the Al Falah University chairman in connection with the ongoing probe into the Faridabad terror module case and the two cases registered against the university for forgery and cheating, an official said on Monday.

The summons were sent after investigators found that the university chairman's statement was crucial for clarifying several inconsistencies linked to the functioning of the university and the activities of individuals associated with the institution.

Police sources said that the issuance of summons to him is part of a wider line of inquiry that overlaps with the ongoing investigation into the blast near the Red Fort last week that claimed 13 lives and injured several others.

Several suspects linked to the blast are believed to have had associations with the university, prompting investigators to examine institutional records, financial transactions and administrative approvals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

