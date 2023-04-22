Home / India News / BSF director general visits LoC in Rajouri, Poonch; reviews security

BSF director general visits LoC in Rajouri, Poonch; reviews security

The DG also had security-related discussions with Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other CRPF commanders based in Rajouri and Poonch

Jammu
BSF director general visits LoC in Rajouri, Poonch; reviews security

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The director general of Border Security Force (BSF) S L Thaosen on Saturday visited forward areas and reviewed security situation and challenges along the Line of Control (LoC) in twin border districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The DG also had security-related discussions with Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other CRPF commanders based in Rajouri and Poonch, they said.

Thaosen, who arrived in Jammu on a two-day visit on Thursday, visited forward defence locations in Rajouri and Poonch districts and reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also domination plan on FDLs, they said.

During his visit, the DG also interacted with BSF jawans on the ground and exhorted them to deliver their best at all times.

Flanked by BSF ADG P V Rama Sastry, IG D K Boora, senior police and CRPF officers, DG Thaosen reviewed the challenges and present security situation during his visit to BSF field locations in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch.

Earlier on Thursday, he reviewed the prevalent security scenario in Jammu and then visited the BSF headquarters in Rajouri in the evening.

Topics :BSFLoCPoonchsecurity

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Also Read

BSF deploys drone-mounted radars to check tunnels along Pak border

India revamps defence infra with fortification of BSF bunkers at J&K border

Two Pak intruders shot dead by BSF along Punjab border; guns recovered

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone along Pulmoran border post in Punjab

Two terrorists shot dead along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Isro's PSLV-C55 successfully launches two Singapore satellites into orbit

PM, HM busy in politics, terrorists took advantage of it: Sena (UBT)

PM Modi to travel over 5,000 km in 36 hrs, attend 8 programmes in 7 cities

Current Covid-19 strain mild, SII produced 5-6 mn Covovax doses: Poonawalla

No Khalistani wave in Punjab, Centre keeping close watch: Amit Shah

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story