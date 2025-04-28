Bullet train to be operational by 2028: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The $15 billion Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project being built in collaboration with Japan will be operational by 2028, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Monday.

Without naming Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said the bullet train project suffered during a two-year rule until 2022, but now the work is in full swing. "By 2028, we will be able to travel in the bullet train," Fadnavis said, conceding that neighbouring state Gujarat is ahead of Maharashtra in project development.

The minister said creating infrastructure is very important to achieve the goal of a $1 trillion GSDP, and that $30 billion was invested in infrastructure creation during his first stint as the chief minister between 2014-19, and more money is being put into important projects now.

Fadnavis also said the state is looking to raise $50 billion from international financiers for infrastructure development in the state, and announcements for the same will be made in four months.

Speaking at an event on the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) project organised by VRF here, he said the Vadhavan port will be operational in the next 3-4 years.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) holds 74 per cent equity in the project, while the rest is held by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). The port project worth over Rs 76,220 crore is being executed through the Vadhvan Port Private Limited (VPPL).

He said the port, being built on reclaimed land, will help reduce the cost of logistics, pointing out that the turnaround time at JNPA, India's largest container port located nearby, is higher.

The Vadhavan port will also have an adjoining airport which will be built through land reclamation on the sea, Fadnavis said, adding that many major cities in the world have such airports.

Vadhavan will also have a halt for the bullet train, Fadnavis said.

The chief minister said Maharashtra is building an access-controlled highway from Nashik to Vadhavan port which will ensure that 17 districts of the state get connected with the modern port.

Moreover, the chief minister also stated that the government will build a new airport in Pune district, a new terminal at Shirdi airport, and a brownfield airport in Nagpur.

The state is building the Shaktipeeth highway to connect Nagpur with Goa, Fadnavis said, adding that this road project passing through the backward regions will also help boost economic growth.

He said Mumbai and Maharashtra will play an important role in the IMEEC, and assured that the state will create the facilitating ecosystem for the project to be a success.

Speaking on Tesla’s entry into India, Fadnavis stated that the state government would always try to welcome Tesla, but only Elon Musk can talk about it. Recently, Tesla leased a showroom space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Additionally, the minister stated that Mumbai missed out on the IT revolution amid scarcity of land and high rentals. However, he went on to emphasise the increased data centre activity in the region.

Speaking on peer comparison with Andhra Pradesh and its land-related incentives for industrial development, Fadnavis said, “No, I am not worried (about the competition). Because Andhra Pradesh can have anything, but they cannot have Mumbai and Pune. Ultimately, you need to have Mumbai. Mumbai is Mumbai. You cannot compete with Mumbai.”

He stated that the government aims to build the Third Mumbai near Navi Mumbai and the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which itself will have an education hub, trade hub, technology hub, agriculture hub, etc., and the Fourth Mumbai around Vadhavan port and Vadhavan airport.