Bus carrying 45 students falls into gorge in Haryana's Panchkula, 4 hurt

A bus carrying 45 students of a Punjab school fell into a 40-feet deep gorge near Tikkar Tal in Haryana's Panchkula district injuring two students and the driver, among four on Saturday, police said.

The bus fell into the gorge near Tikkar Tal in the Morni Hills area after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The accident took place when the students of Nankana Sahib Public Senior Secondary School, Malerkotla in Punjab were going to Tikkar Tal--a tourist spot.

The bus driver, two students and a tourist guide got injured while the condition of the rest of the students was alright, they said.