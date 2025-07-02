'Very Excited': Indian diaspora looking forward to PM Modi's Ghana visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ghana, members of the Indian diaspora in the country expressed excitement and spoke about the deepening friendship between New Delhi and Accra.

PM Modi is set to begin a five-nation tour on Wednesday, with Ghana as the first stop. During his visit, he will address the Ghanaian Parliament, the first such address by an Indian Prime Minister. ALSO READ: PM Modi to address Parliaments of Ghana, Namibia, Trinidad & Tobago: MEA

Rajendra Mishra, a Ghanaian citizen of Indian origin who has lived in the country for 12 years, said he was looking forward to the visit and hoped for greater cooperation between the two countries, particularly in healthcare.

"We are very excited about PM Modi's visit. We welcome him... PM Modi knows how to bring Indians back from any adverse situation with dignity and respect. His foreign policy is very good... We hope for cooperation in the health sector between India and Ghana," he told ANI. Another member of the diaspora, Priyanshi, said the visit symbolised growing ties between the two nations. "I am filled with so much joy knowing that PM Modi is visiting Ghana. It is not just a diplomatic event; it is a way of showing that friendship is being built between Ghana and India. He is a huge inspiration to a lot of people... We hope he visits us more often," she told ANI.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to visit five nations from July 2, attend Brics Summit in Brazil Aatish, who has been living in Ghana for the past 11 years, said the visit would boost trade relations and improve healthcare facilities. "PM Modi's visit is a matter of joy for us. Trade between India and Ghana will increase. A lot of goods are exported to India from here, and rice is imported from India. Medical facilities in Ghana will also improve. We are very excited about his visit," he said. During his July 2-3 visit, PM Modi is expected to hold talks with Ghanaian President John Mahama to review the bilateral partnership and explore new areas of cooperation in energy, defence, economy, and development. The visit is also likely to strengthen India's engagement with regional groupings such as ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) and the African Union.

ALSO READ: PM Modi's five-nation tour to focus on critical mineral partnerships As part of his engagements, PM Modi will also visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park. Speaking about the significance of the visit, Collins Rawlings Nunyonameh, Executive Director of the park, said, "We are standing where the first President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, declared independence. Behind me is where his mortal remains are buried. A sword turned upside down in Ghana means peace. This park is dedicated to his memory as a peaceful man who fought for independence using peaceful means. He envisioned a future where Ghana and Africa move forward towards prosperity and economic freedom. We are looking forward to receiving the Prime Minister of India. India and Ghana have shared very good relations since the beginning of our statehood."