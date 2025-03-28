Home / India News / Cabinet approves Rs 3,700 crore Patna-Sasaram corridor project in Bihar

Cabinet approves Rs 3,700 crore Patna-Sasaram corridor project in Bihar

Additionally, the project will also provide connectivity to two airports (Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport and the upcoming Bihta Airport)

Highways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state
The project will be developed on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 3,712.40 crore. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 6:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a four-lane access-controlled Patna-Sasaram corridor project in Bihar at an estimated cost of Rs 3,712.40 crore, an official statement said.

Currently, the connectivity between Sasaram, Arrah and Patna relies on existing state highways (SH-2, SH-12, SH-81 and SH-102) and takes 3-4 hours due to heavy congestion, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a 4-lane access-controlled greenfield and brownfield Patna Arrah Sasaram corridor, starting from Patna to Sasaram (120.10 km) in Bihar, the ministry said.

The project will be developed on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 3,712.40 crore.

A greenfield corridor, along with 10.6 km of upgradation of the existing brownfield highway, will be developed to reduce the increasing congestion, catering to the needs of densely built-up areas in places like Arrah, Grahini, Piro, Bikramganj, Mokar and Sasaram.

The project alignment integrates with major transport corridors, including NH-19, NH-319, NH-922, NH-131G, and NH-120, providing seamless connectivity to Aurangabad, Kaimur, and Patna.

Also Read

ED files charge sheet against advocates, others in Patna railway fraud case

Om Birla expresses concern over fewer sittings of legislative bodies

BPSC exam row: Pappu Yadav's supporters disrupt traffic movement in Patna

SC refuses to hear BPSC paper leak row plea, asks petitioner to approach HC

Schools up to class 8 closed till January 11 amid cold wave in Patna

Additionally, the project will also provide connectivity to two airports (Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport and the upcoming Bihta Airport).

It will connect four major railway stations (Sasaram, Arrah, Danapur, and Patna), and 1 Inland Water Terminal (Patna), and enhance direct access to Patna Ring Road, facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers.

Upon completion, the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram Corridor will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, improving connectivity between Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, and Varanasi.

The project will also generate 48 lakh man-days of employment and will open new avenues of growth, development and prosperity in developing regions in and around Patna.

The project aligns with the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, enhancing infrastructure while generating employment and fostering socio-economic development in Bihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: India's CAD widens to $11.5 billion in Q3, shows RBI data

Madras HC grants Kunal Kamra interim anticipatory bail in Shinde case

Evaluating impact of US duties on steel, aluminium: Jitin Prasada in RS

Unemployed in MP? Govt will now refer to you as 'aspirational youth'

Delegation of employees alleging unfair dismissal by ICICI Bank meets Rahul

Topics :PatnaUnion Cabinethighway development programme

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story