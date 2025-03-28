Home / India News / Delegation of employees alleging unfair dismissal by ICICI Bank meets Rahul

ICICI Bank
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
A delegation of employees alleging unfair dismissal by the ICICI Bank met with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday and shared accounts of being "abruptly terminated" while on medical leave or for raising concerns about management practices.

There was no immediate reaction from the private bank.

They shared accounts of being abruptly terminated while on medical leave, during periods of sanctioned absence, or for raising concerns about management practices, the Congress said in a post on X.

The employees highlighted that such practices are not isolated to ICICI Bank but reflect a broader trend across private sector banks, driven by mounting pressure to maximise profits.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

