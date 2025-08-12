Home / India News / Cabinet clears ₹5,801 cr Phase 1B expansion of Lucknow Metro network

Cabinet clears ₹5,801 cr Phase 1B expansion of Lucknow Metro network

Union Cabinet approves 11-km Lucknow Metro Phase 1B expansion with 12 stations, linking heritage, commercial, and healthcare hubs at a cost of ₹5,801 crore over five years

Metro, Delhi metro
Once Phase 1B is operational, Lucknow will have a 34-kilometre active Metro Rail network, Vaishnaw said. | File Image
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
The Union Cabinet has approved an 11-kilometre extension to the first phase of the Lucknow Metro, featuring 12 new stations, at a cost of ₹5,801 crore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Tuesday.
 
Vaishnaw said the project (Phase 1B) will be implemented by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd — a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh — over the next five years. It is aimed at easing traffic congestion in Uttar Pradesh’s capital, also its most populous city.
 
Seven of the 12 new stations will be underground, with the remaining ones elevated.
 
“This phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones of Old Lucknow, including commercial hubs such as Aminabad, Yahiyaganj, Pandeyganj, and Chowk; critical healthcare facilities, most notably King George’s Medical University (Medical College); major tourist attractions, including Bara Imambara, Chota Imambara, Bhool Bhulaiya, Clock Tower, and Rumi Darwaza; and culinary destinations known for the city’s rich and historic food culture,” the Cabinet said.
 
Lucknow is an industrial, commercial, information technology, and education hub. The Metro’s Phase 1A, from CCS Airport to Munshi Pulia, has been operational since 2019, spanning nearly 23 kilometres with 21 stations.
 
According to the government, the expansion under Phase 1B will provide more equitable access to public transport, benefiting diverse socio-economic groups and reducing transport disparities. It will contribute to a higher quality of life by cutting commute times and improving access to essential services. 
Once Phase 1B is operational, Lucknow will have a 34-kilometre active Metro Rail network, Vaishnaw said.

Topics :Union CabinetLucknow Metro Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

