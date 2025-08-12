OilMin rejects blended fuel fears, says ethanol priced higher than petrol

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) on Tuesday said oil-marketing companies are continuing to focus on ethanol-blended fuel despite ethanol prices being higher than petrol.

The ministry was responding to concerns that ethanol-blended petrol might result in reduced mileage, vehicle life, and increased cost.

“Over time, the procurement price of ethanol has increased and now the weighted average price of ethanol is higher than the cost of refined petrol,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Despite the increase in price of ethanol in comparison to petrol, the oil companies have not gone back on the ethanol blending mandate because the programme delivers on energy security, boosts farmers’ incomes and environmental sustainability," it added.

Citing the NITI Aayog report 2020-21, critics argued that the blended fuel should be cheaper than the non-blended variety and that the customers have not benefited at any cost advantage. ALSO READ: Picking on India: How US tariff move targets Russian oil-linked exports The ministry said when the NITI Aayog report was prepared, ethanol was cheaper than petrol. The average procurement cost of ethanol for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2024-25, as on July 31, was ₹71.32 per litre, inclusive of transportation and GST. For producing E20, oil-marketing companies blend 20 per cent of this procured ethanol with motor spirit. The price of C-heavy molasses-based ethanol increased from ₹46.66 (ESY 2021-22) to ₹57.97 (ESY 2024-25). The price of maize-based ethanol shot up from ₹52.92 to ₹71.86 over the same period.