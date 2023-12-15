Home / India News / Cabinet clears plan to declare Surat airport as international one

"With a surge in passenger traffic and cargo operations, the airport's international designation will provide a crucial impetus for regional development," the release said

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal to declare Surat airport as an international airport.

"This strategic move promises to unlock unprecedented economic potential, making Surat a key player in the international aviation landscape and fostering a new era of prosperity for the region," an official release said.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Elevating Surat airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and bolstering diplomatic ties. With a surge in passenger traffic and cargo operations, the airport's international designation will provide a crucial impetus for regional development," the release said.

Topics :Narendra ModiSuratairportcivil aviation sectorCargo

