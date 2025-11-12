Home / India News / Air India Express flight receives bomb threat, lands safely in Varanasi

Air India Express flight receives bomb threat, lands safely in Varanasi

As per information available on the flight tracking website, Air India Express flight IX1023 from Mumbai landed at the Varanasi airport at around 4 pm on Wednesday

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
The airline did not disclose the number of passengers who were onboard and aircraft details. | (Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 7:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An Air India Express flight, carrying over 170 passengers, from the city to Varanasi received a bomb threat on Wednesday, sources said.

The airline said the plane landed safely at the Varanasi airport.

"One of our flights to Varanasi received a security threat. In line with protocol, the Government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was immediately alerted, and all necessary security procedures promptly initiated. The flight landed safely and all guests have been disembarked.

"The aircraft will be released for operations once all mandated security checks are completed," an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline did not disclose the number of passengers who were onboard and aircraft details.

The sources said the plane had more than 170 passengers.

As per information available on the flight tracking website, Air India Express flight IX1023 from Mumbai landed at the Varanasi airport at around 4 pm on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre directs states to set up chest clinics amid pollution surge

Ford EcoSport car linked to Red Fort blast suspect seized in Faridabad

Premium

Delhi markets see slow recovery after Red Fort blast shakes confidence

SC seeks report from Punjab, Haryana on stubble burning, air pollution

HIGHLIGHTS: Protesters confront security at main venue of COP30

Topics :air india expressMumbai airportVaranasi terminalBomb Threat CallsDelhi blast

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story