PM Modi visits LNJP Hospital, interacts with survivors of Red Fort blast

PM Modi visits LNJP Hospital, interacts with survivors of Red Fort blast

There was heavy security deployment in and around the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment

PM Modi meets Red Fort blast victims in LNJP Hospital. | Image: X@narendramodi

PM Modi meets Red Fort blast victims in LNJP Hospital. | Image: X@narendramodi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday and met the survivors of the Red Fort blast, saying the perpetrators will be brought to justice.
 
"Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" Modi said in a post on X.
 
Upon landing from Bhutan, the prime minister went straight to the LNJP hospital to meet those injured after the blast, officials said.

 

Upon landing from Bhutan, the prime minister went straight to the hospital to meet those injured after the blast, officials said.
 

There was heavy security deployment in and around the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.
 
He met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery, officials said, adding that he was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital.
 
A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving vehicle on Monday near the Red Fort traffic signal, claiming the lives of 12 people.
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the hospital to meet the survivors on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

