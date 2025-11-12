Home / India News / Centre directs states to set up chest clinics amid pollution surge

Centre directs states to set up chest clinics amid pollution surge

The Centre has asked all states and UTs to open chest clinics under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health to tackle pollution-related illnesses during peak smog months

silent heart attack
The clinics are expected to operate for at least two hours daily, particularly between September and March — the period when air pollution levels are typically high. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Centre on Wednesday issued an updated advisory for tackling pollution-related illnesses, directing all states and Union territories (UTs) to establish chest clinics in government hospitals and medical colleges under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH).
 
What are the new directives for states and UTs? 
The Union health ministry said the chest clinics should be set up at community health centres (CHCs), sub-district hospitals (SDHs), district hospitals, and medical colleges in urban areas. These will include all health facilities across the 131 cities covered under the government’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).
 
The clinics are expected to operate for at least two hours daily, particularly between September and March — the period when air pollution levels are typically high.
 
How will hospitals prepare for pollution-related illnesses? 
Issuing detailed instructions for immediate action, the ministry sent 33-page guidelines to all states and UTs, highlighting that respiratory and cardiac ailments tend to rise during high-pollution periods. Hospitals have been asked to maintain special preparedness and strengthen capacity to handle such cases.
 
The directives call for capacity building of healthcare systems at both district and city levels. States have been instructed to develop local health action plans and conduct training modules for healthcare professionals.
 
What monitoring and follow-up measures are included? 
The guidelines also mandate maintaining a register of individuals identified as high-risk, with details to be shared with community-level workers such as ASHA, ANMs, and CHOs for regular follow-up.
 
State health authorities must also monitor daily air quality data in NCAP cities. “The data can be accessed through the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB) website or State Pollution Control Boards,” the advisory stated.
 
Officials of the NPCCHH at the state and district levels have been instructed to establish and expand sentinel surveillance for air pollution-related illnesses.
 
What did the Union health secretary say? 
In a letter to chief secretaries, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that during winter, air quality in several regions often dips to poor or severe levels, posing a major health challenge.
 
“Together, we can work towards a healthier, cleaner and more resilient ecosystem,” she wrote, urging states to implement the advisory swiftly and strengthen the country’s healthcare readiness against pollution-linked health risks.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ford EcoSport car linked to Red Fort blast suspect seized in Faridabad

Premium

Delhi markets see slow recovery after Red Fort blast shakes confidence

SC seeks report from Punjab, Haryana on stubble burning, air pollution

HIGHLIGHTS: Protesters confront security at main venue of COP30

India to get 8 cheetahs from Botswana, Prez Murmu assures good care

Topics :Air Quality Indexpollution in IndiaDelhi Pollution

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story