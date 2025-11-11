8 in 10 app taxi users report dark patterns on ride-hailing apps: Survey

A survey has found that over eight out of 10 app-based taxi users in India have faced dark patterns, deceptive design tactics that push users to take unwanted actions or hide important information. Despite government efforts to curb such practices, most users say manipulative design features continue to affect their ride-booking experience.

The survey, conducted by community platform LocalCircles, gathered over 94,000 responses from app taxi users across 282 districts in India. It covered users of popular services like Ola, Uber, Rapido, Namma Yatri, InDrive and others. Of the respondents, 61 per cent were men and 39 per cent were women. Nearly 49 per cent were from Tier-I cities, 36 per cent from Tier-II and 15 per cent from smaller districts.

Hidden charges remain a major complaint About 59 per cent of app-based taxi users said they have faced hidden charges, where the fee was not shown upfront but added at the end of the ride. Many reported that the final fare was higher than the quoted price, even without changes in route or traffic conditions. This practice, known as drip pricing, is a form of dark pattern where platforms reveal the full cost only at the end of the transaction. Users said such charges were added under vague headings or small print, making them easy to miss.

90% users say they faced ‘forced action’ A massive 90 per cent of users reported that they had to cancel rides because drivers or platforms became unwilling to provide the service. Users said that drivers refused to go to certain destinations or accept digital payments. ALSO READ: 59% users say app taxi services still unfair despite new govt rules: Survey Such cases often force the rider to cancel, only to face penalties or reduced priority in future bookings. Many users said they were “forced” to take these actions despite the fault being on the platform or the driver’s side.

Bait and switch common on ride-hailing apps Around 86 per cent of users said they have experienced a bait and switch tactic, where the app shows a nearby ride with a short wait time, but after booking, the actual waiting time becomes much longer. Users say this misleads them into confirming the booking quickly, only to discover that the driver is much farther away. This pattern, which creates a false sense of urgency, has become a recurring frustration for frequent commuters. About 78 per cent of app taxi users said they were repeatedly nudged to tip drivers, subscribe to plans or enable notifications, even after declining. These repeated prompts, known as nagging, are designed to push users toward optional payments or app features.