Calcutta High Court holds high-level meet on SIR after SC directive

Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal were among the officers attending the meeting

Calcutta High Court
Calcutta High Court (Source/Wikimedia commons)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 4:38 PM IST
A high-level meeting on the SIR exercise began at the Calcutta High Court on Saturday afternoon, in accordance with the SC's directives, officials said.

The meeting, presided over by HC Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, aims to establish a framework for judicial oversight as mandated by the apex court, they said.

The meeting follows the Supreme Court's direction that the remaining stages of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls must now be conducted under the supervision of judicial officers and former judges.

Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal were among the officers attending the meeting.

The CEO said the meeting would allow all stakeholders to present their "points of view" to resolve existing complexities and receive specific directions on the way forward.

Dismayed over the ongoing tussle between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission, the Supreme Court on Friday issued an "extraordinary" direction to deploy serving and former district judges to assist the poll panel in the controversy-ridden special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state.

The top court asked the Calcutta HC chief justice to spare some judicial officers and find former judges to assist in the SIR work, as it took serious note of the state government not sparing enough grade 'A' officers for the revision exercise.

Chief Justice Paul was also asked to convene this meeting to finalise the modalities of deputing judicial officers in the SIR process.

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 4:38 PM IST

