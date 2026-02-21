Associate Sponsors

Home / India News / UP govt gives ₹285 crore compensation to 251k farmers: CM Adityanath

UP govt gives ₹285 crore compensation to 251k farmers: CM Adityanath

The chief minister said farmers with crop insurance under PMFBY and MKDKY are eligible for financial aid if disasters cause crop losses

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
Adityanath, while distributing cheques to beneficiaries, reiterated the state government's commitment to safeguard the farmers' interests (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 2:19 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday provided Rs 285 crore as crop compensation to over 2.51 lakh farmers, asserting that the government is ensuring their protection from natural calamities.

Addressing a programme for the distribution of assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, the chief minister said that farmers who insure their crops are entitled to financial aid in case of losses caused by disasters.

"The amount of Rs 285 crore has been provided as crop loss compensation to 2.51 lakh farmer families in the state. Crop insurance ensures that farmers receive economic assistance in times of adversity. This amount is a support to our 'annadata'," Adityanath said.

Adityanath, while distributing cheques to beneficiaries, reiterated the state government's commitment to safeguard the farmers' interests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmentUP farm growthfarmers

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 2:18 PM IST

