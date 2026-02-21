UP govt gives ₹285 crore compensation to 251k farmers: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday provided Rs 285 crore as crop compensation to over 2.51 lakh farmers, asserting that the government is ensuring their protection from natural calamities.

Addressing a programme for the distribution of assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, the chief minister said that farmers who insure their crops are entitled to financial aid in case of losses caused by disasters.

"The amount of Rs 285 crore has been provided as crop loss compensation to 2.51 lakh farmer families in the state. Crop insurance ensures that farmers receive economic assistance in times of adversity. This amount is a support to our 'annadata'," Adityanath said.