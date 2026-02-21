Delhi likely to extend existing excise policy after expiry on March 31

The Delhi government is likely to extend the excise regime extant for the Financial Year 2026-27, as it is still working on a new policy, official sources said on Friday.

In June last year, the Delhi government extended the duty-based excise policy, which has been in effect from the licensing year 2022-23, for the 2025-26 fiscal.

It was extended from July 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

"Now, a proposal has been sent by the excise department for further extension of the existing policy for yet another extension, to the government," a government source said.

The extension may come about after approval from the government.