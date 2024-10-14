CAQM authorises action on stubble burning, polluting vehicles in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has held in-depth meetings with state governments, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan, to address air quality issues. A detailed action plan has been created, and regular reviews are ongoing. According to Environment Ministry sources, the CAQM has recently authorised district authorities to take action against officials who fail to enforce restrictions on stubble burning in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and the NCR areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Additionally, a special drive against polluting and unfit vehicles has begun in Delhi and NCR, with continuous reviews taking place at the Environment Ministry, CAQM, and state levels.

A total of 267 and 187 paddy residue burning events were reported during the period from September 15 - October 9, from the states of Punjab and Haryana respectively, as per Ministry of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining Areas has deputed 26 Central teams to the hotspot districts in Punjab and Haryana to maintain close liaison with the district-level authorities.

A dedicated cell has been set up in Chandigarh for continuous monitoring and coordinated efforts. District administrations and state governments have been directed to maintain constant vigilance to control stubble burning during the harvesting seasonCAQM is the pollution watchdog for Delhi and adjoining areas.Stubble burning has become a pressing concern in Delhi as the onset of winter traps pollutants, leading to hazardous air quality and thick smog.

The burning of crop residue in neighbouring states significantly worsens pollution, posing severe health risks to residents.

"Taking into account the current situation and to ensure effective implementation of the action plans at the field level, the CAQM in the exercise of the powers vested upon it under section 14 of the CAQM Act 2021 has authorised the Deputy Commissioners/ District Collectors/ District Magistrates in the States of Punjab, Haryana, NCR areas of Rajasthan and U.P. and in the NCT of Delhi to file a complaint/ prosecution before a jurisdictional judicial magistrate, in case of inaction in respect of officials, including nodal officers and supervisory officers at various levels and Station House Officers, responsible for effective enforcement towards ensuring elimination of paddy stubble burning in their respective jurisdiction," the ministry said in a recent statement.

The CAQM has also directed the respective District administrations and the State Governments to shoulder higher responsibility and maintain constant and strict vigil to control any further paddy stubble burning in the harvesting season.

"Further, the CAQM has deputed 26 Central teams to the hotspot districts in Punjab and Haryana to maintain close liaison with the district-level authorities in their endeavours to optimise the utilisation of all available resources/ means for various in situ/ex-situ management applications, besides setting up a "Paddy Stubble Management Cell" at Chandigarh, for coordinated and continuous monitoring of the field level actions," the ministry said.Last month, the Supreme Court rapped the CAQM for not taking concrete steps to curb air pollution in the national capital region (NCR) and acting only as a "silent spectator".