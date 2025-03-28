Home / India News / Cash discovery row: Delhi fire services chief appears before SC probe panel

Cash discovery row: Delhi fire services chief appears before SC probe panel

According to sources, Garg deposed before the probe panel at Haryana State Guest House at Chanakyapuri and recorded his statement

Supreme Court, SC
On March 22, the CJI constituted the three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 7:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court-appointed three-member in-house inquiry committee, probing allegations of alleged discovery of wads of cash from Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma's residence, met Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg here on Thursday.

According to sources, Garg deposed before the probe panel at Haryana State Guest House at Chanakyapuri and recorded his statement.

Garg, however, had denied claims of the cash discovery by the fire fighters. 

Earlier in the day, the leaders of six High Court bar associations met Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and sought withdrawal of the recommendation to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court.

Soon after the meeting, Allahabad High Court Bar Association (AHCBA) president Anil Tiwari said the CJI had assured them of considering the demands.

However, the CJI did not promise anything, said sources privy to the development.

Also Read

Cash stash at judge's home: Phones of 8 Delhi cops under forensic probe

CJI assures bar leaders will consider demand over Justice Varma transfer

People's confidence in judicial system on decline, says Kapil Sibal

ED attaches ₹6.17 crore properties linked to Kalpataru Group companies

DLF, RIL, Zomato, MakeMyTrip: Chris Wood of Jefferies rejigs India exposure

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court late on Saturday night uploaded on its website an in-house inquiry report, including photos and videos, into alleged discovery of a huge stash of cash at Justice Varma's residence.

The alleged cash discovery happened following a fire at Justice Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14, prompting the fire officers to rush to the spot.

In the wake of the controversy, the apex court collegium recommended the repatriation of Justice Varma, from whom work was withdrawn by the Delhi High Court following a directive from the CJI, to his parent Allahabad High Court.

On March 22, the CJI constituted the three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into allegations and decided to upload the inquiry report of Chief Justice D K Upadhyay of the Delhi High Court in the incident.

Justice Varma has denounced the allegations and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom either by him or any of his family members.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Odisha govt clears ₹1.65 trn investment proposals, to create 50K jobs

Will uplift poor Muslims financially, protect Waqf Board properties: Naidu

At Oxford, Mamata says her governance model doesn't allow discrimination

Delhi Assembly to discuss Mustafabad name change, CAG report on DTC today

Delhi govt to celebrate Hindu new year with Falahar party during Navratri

Topics :judicial corruptionSupreme CourtFire accident

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story