CBFC wants PM quote in Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par', four other edits

According to a U/A certificate issued on June 17, the PM’s quote referencing the year 2047 has been inserted following the opening disclaimer. The nature and content of the quote remain unclear. The certification allows audiences of all age groups to view the film, although parental guidance is advised for children under 13.

The movie was reviewed by a nine-member revising committee headed by noted theatre director Waman Kendre. A revising committee is typically constituted by the CBFC chairperson either on their own discretion or on request from the filmmaker, following recommendations by the initial examining committee.

The final certification confirms that all “excisions and modifications imposed by the board have actually been carried out” by the producer, Aamir Khan Films LLP.

Apart from the inclusion of the PM’s quote, other changes include:

- Replacement of the term “business woman” with the gender-neutral “business person”.

- Substitution of the 30-second written disclaimer with a 26-second voice-over.