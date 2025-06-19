Home / India News / T'gana CM to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister, discuss river-linking project

T'gana CM to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister, discuss river-linking project

The Polavaram-Banakacharla link project is aimed at diverting surplus Godavari water to the drought-hit regions of Andhra Pradesh, a move Telangana argues is detrimental to its water rights

Revanth Reddy, Telangana CM
The CM, who left for Delhi on Thursday morning, is also expected to meet AICC leaders and other dignitaries in the national capital, official sources said. | Image: X (File Image)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will meet Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil in Delhi on Thursday to convey the state's objections to the proposed Polavaram (Godavari)-Banakacharla river linking project by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The CM, who left for Delhi on Thursday morning, is also expected to meet AICC leaders and other dignitaries in the national capital, official sources said.

The Polavaram-Banakacharla link project is aimed at diverting surplus Godavari water to the drought-hit regions of Andhra Pradesh, a move Telangana argues is detrimental to its water rights. 

ALSO READ: Telangana govt bags ₹2,150 cr investment in biotech, tech, fintech sectors 

Reddy, accompanied by state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, held a meeting on Wednesday with MPs from all parties to gather views on finalising the state's strategy to oppose the project.

Later, speaking to reporters, Revanth Reddy said his government is in the first stage of employing the traditional approach of 'saam, daan, bhed, dand' (conciliation, concession, division and force) to challenge the project through political and legal channels.

The CM has said the state government had swiftly complained to the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and the Union Minister C R Patil when Naidu mooted the Banakacharla project. 

Responding to opposition BRS' criticism that he remained silent while Andhra Pradesh "took away" Godavari water, Revanth Reddy said it was former CM Chandrasekhar Rao who, during a 2016 meeting of the two state chief ministers in Delhi, first proposed utilising the 3,000 TMC of Godavari water flowing into the sea.

"The foundation stone was laid that day. The foundation for the idea of providing water to Rayalaseema (in Andhra Pradesh) by transferring 3,000 TMC Godavari water to Krishna basin was laid that day. This is record of the minutes of that meeting," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier said the Polavaram (Godavari)-Banakacherla project is aimed at taking surplus Godavari waters to the drought-hit regions in the state.

Naidu highlighted that Telangana need not worry as only excess water from the Godavari river will be utilised, which otherwise would drain into the sea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Toilets at petrol pump cannot be used as public facilities, says Kerala HC

Social media influencer arrested in Gujarat for alleged honeytrapping

Pandharpur Wari Palki Yatra 2025: Check dates, day-wise schedule and more

Air India crash: 210 victims identfied, 187 bodies handed over to families

LIVE news updates: Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon drone strike

Topics :Polavaram projectPolavaram irrigation projectTelanganaAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story