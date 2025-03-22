Home / India News / CJI forms 3-member committee to probe allegations against Justice Varma

CJI forms 3-member committee to probe allegations against Justice Varma

CJI Khanna ordered the in-house inquiry after getting a report from Chief Justice of Delhi High Court D K Upadhyay and asked him not to assign any judicial work to Justice Yashwant Varma

Supreme Court, SC
The Report submitted by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi, response of Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma, and other documents, are being uploaded on the Supreme Court website. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 9:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Saturday constituted a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry into allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire.

CJI Khanna ordered the in-house inquiry after getting a report from Chief Justice of Delhi High Court D K Upadhyay and asked him not to assign any judicial work to Justice Yashwant Varma.  ALSO READ: 'No cash found' at Justice Varma's residence, says Delhi Fire chief

The inquiry committee consists of Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Justice G S Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, and Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka.

"The Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi for the time being has been asked not to assign any judicial work to Mr Justice Yashwant Varma.  ALSO READ: Fire chief denies saying 'no cash found' in blaze at Delhi HC judge's home

"The Report submitted by the Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi, response of Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma, and other documents, are being uploaded on the Supreme Court website," a statement from the top court said.

The purported discovery of a huge stash of cash happened when a fire broke out at Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14, prompting the Delhi fire department personnel to rush to the spot and douse it.

Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg, however, denied claims of the cash discovery by the firefighters.

Also Read

SC upholds acquittal of JKSLF members in 1990 kidnapping, murder case

SC delegation urges people of Manipur to work together for restoring peace

Fire chief denies saying 'no cash found' in blaze at Delhi HC judge's home

Indira Jaising criticises lack of transparency in SC Collegium's decision

No tax demand after resolution plan approval, says Supreme Court

The incident created ripples in the legal circuit, with many voices calling for the judge's resignation while criticising the Supreme Court collegium decision to transfer him.

The top court in a statement on Friday said the Delhi High Court chief justice had initiated an in-house inquiry against him and the proposal to transfer him to the Allahabad High Court was separate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE News: AAP stages protest in Delhi, calls BJP's promise of ₹2,500 to women 'Jumla'

Delhi Assembly to go paperless, signs agreement to implement NeVA platform

Delhi HC asks Centre to outline mechanism for disabled-friendly taxi apps

Construction of largest Namo Bharat station likely to finish by April

ECI holds all-party meetings to resolve booth-level polling issues

Topics :Supreme CourtDelhi High CourtSC judgesjudges’ disputes

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story