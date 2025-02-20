CBI conducts raids at Aiims Bhubaneswar over alleged recruitment scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a five-hour-long raid at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, probing alleged irregularities in the institution’s recruitment process, according to a report by Odisha TV. The operation, carried out within the hospital’s academic block, focused on investigating claims of unfair hiring practices.

CBI team scrutinised 27 individuals, including permanent staff, and seized crucial documents related to recruitment procedures. The investigation follows allegations that five members of a single family secured permanent positions at Aiims Bhubaneswar using fraudulent documents. Among them, three individuals were appointed as record clerks and two as sanitary inspectors. Reports suggest that these individuals were initially hired on a contractual basis through an outsourcing agency but were later regularised in violation of standard recruitment procedures.

According to the report, forged documents from Gorakhpur and Ghaziabad were allegedly used to obtain permanent employment at the prestigious medical institution. The case has raised concerns over the transparency and fairness of recruitment processes at Aiims Bhubaneswar.

The investigation was reportedly triggered by a public notice issued on July 1, 2023, which announced 700 vacancies at the institution. Following this, suspicions arose regarding the legitimacy of appointments, leading to corruption-related petitions that prompted the CBI to take action.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the raid. However, the investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the alleged recruitment scam and identify all individuals involved in the malpractice. With key documents now in CBI custody, further revelations are expected as the probe progresses.