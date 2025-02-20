India's Got Latent row: Centre asks OTT, social media to follow regulations

Amid the controversy surrounding comments made by popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show "India’s Got Latent", the central government has reiterated the importance of adhering to the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has urged both social media platforms and over-the-top (OTT) streaming services to comply with regulations, according to a Livemint report. The ministry has underscored the necessity of self-regulation and age-based access control for content rated "A" to protect children from exposure to inappropriate material.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made remarks concerning parents and sex during an episode of "India’s Got Latent", which drew widespread backlash from the public, government officials, and various statutory organisations. In response, the MIB issued an official advisory on Wednesday, stressing the need for strict compliance with existing laws. This advisory serves as the second reminder from the ministry within the past two months, highlighting ongoing concerns over the regulation of online content.

India's Got Latent row: Call for stricter content regulation

In its latest notice, the ministry acknowledged receiving complaints from Members of Parliament, statutory bodies, and the general public regarding the alleged dissemination of obscene, pornographic, and vulgar content on OTT platforms and social media.

The advisory stated, "It is advised that the OTT platforms adhere to the various provisions of applicable laws and the Code of Ethics prescribed under IT Rules, 2021, while publishing content on their platforms, including stricter adherence to the age-based classification of content prescribed under the Code of Ethics. Further, Self-regulatory Bodies of OTT platforms are requested to take appropriate proactive action for violation of the Code of Ethics by the platforms.”

The directive highlights the government's stance on the necessity of maintaining content guidelines, particularly regarding explicit material, to ensure responsible digital entertainment consumption.

India's Got Latent row: Parliament & Supreme Court weigh in

The controversy also reached the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology and Communications, which recently discussed the issue concerning Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks. Lawmakers and officials have raised concerns over the lack of adequate regulation surrounding online content, calling for stronger enforcement of IT laws.

Simultaneously, the Supreme Court took up the matter during a hearing related to Allahbadia’s bail plea, after multiple FIRs were filed against him across various states under charges of obscenity. The top court granted him interim protection from arrest but strongly criticised the nature of his comments.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court made strong observations regarding online content moderation. The bench remarked that while the government has the primary responsibility to regulate digital platforms, the court would step in if necessary.

“We would be very happy if the government takes appropriate action on its own. If it does not, we will not overlook the importance and sensitivity of this issue. There is a vacuum in the regulation of online content, and we would like to take necessary steps to address it,” the bench said.

The Supreme Court bench also reprimanded him for making offensive statements, noting that social media influencers and content creators must be mindful of the impact their words can have on society.

The court made pointed remarks against the YouTuber, stating: "Just because someone has gained popularity does not mean they can take the entire society for granted. Freedom of speech does not give anyone the right to make such inappropriate remarks in the name of entertainment.”

The bench further questioned his legal counsel, asking whether such language would be acceptable in any setting. “Would anyone on this earth find these words acceptable? He is insulting people, including parents. There is something deeply disturbing in his mindset, which is evident in the language used in this program.”