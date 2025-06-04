Home / India News / Infirmities to caste-tech: How Census questions has changed since 1872

Infirmities to caste-tech: How Census questions has changed since 1872

The evolution of India's Census questions over 150 years reflects the state's shifting priorities, from caste and infirmities to migration, fertility and tech-driven caste data

Census 2010
premium
A file photo of Census officials in a village in 2010 | Photo: Reuters
Archis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 8:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 1872 House Register, the precursor to the first full-fledged Census in 1881, had 17 questions to which responses were sought. These were whittled down to 13 for the subsequent Census.
 
For the 1881 Census, data were collected for questions on religion, caste, mother tongue, “occupation of men, also of boys and females who may do work”, and whether the respondent received education “under instruction”, or was “not under instruction but able to read and write”, or was illiterate. It also tabulated “infirmities”, including whether someone was of “unsound mind” or was a “leper”.
 
Apart from asking the religion of a respondent, the 1891 Census also sought to know the sect of religion, “main caste” and “sub-division of caste”, and “foreign languages known, if any”.
 
The 1901 Census had a more detailed questionnaire on occupation, including principal and subsidiary occupation or means of subsistence of “actual workers” and “means of subsistence of dependents of actual workers”. It also, for the first time, sought to know if respondents knew English. 
 
The 1911 Census asked officials to fill in the census number painted on the house, which was not the case in previous censuses, and specifically sought to know sects of Christians. The 1931 Census was the last to include a question on “race, tribe or caste” of the respondent. The 1941 Census, which could not be conducted fully because of the Second World War, included questions on the number of children born to a married woman and the number of surviving children, as well as whether a respondent employed paid assistants.
 
The 1951 Census, the first conducted after Partition and Independence, included questions on nationality, religion and special groups, and had a detailed section to collect data on “indigenous persons of Assam”.
 
The 1961 Census was the first to introduce a question on whether a respondent belonged to either a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe. It also collated data on cultivators, agricultural labourers, those “working at household industry”, and the nature of that work.
 
The 1971 Census had 17 questions and asked married women their age at marriage, whether “any child [was] born in the last one year”, and questions on migration. The 1981 Census had a specific question on the “reason for migration from the place of last residence”. For married women, it asked the number of children surviving and the number of children ever born alive. The number of questions increased to 23 in the 1991 Census. 
 
The 2001 Census fine-tuned data collection on SCs and STs, asking officials to write the name of the caste in the case of SCs and tribe in the case of STs from the list supplied. It also asked whether a respondent had worked at any time in the last 12 months, whether they were a main or marginal worker or a non-worker, the distance from residence to place of work, mode of travel to the workplace, migration, and fertility details, including specific questions on the number of son(s) and daughter(s) surviving at present and ever born alive.
 
The 2011 Census, the last conducted so far, had 29 questions covering economic and non-economic activity, whether seeking or available for work, and migration and fertility characteristics.
 
The 2027 Census is set to use technology extensively. It will include questions to enumerate the caste identity of respondents, and enumerators are likely to be asked to punch the caste of a respondent into their tablets from a drop-down menu.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

11 dead, 33 injured at Chinnaswamy amid RCB's IPL celebration; PM condoles

Govt defends cancellation of US journalist's OCI card, says reasons secret

'One of best things I've ever done': Elon Musk's father visits Ram Temple

LIVE news updates: All-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor arrives in Washington

SC upholds Delhi HC order, rejects Waqf Board claim on Shahdara gurudwara

Topics :censusSocio-economic censuscaste census pilot projectsIndian National CongressBJP

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story