Census to be conducted from March 1, 2027; caste survey to be included

Census to be conducted from March 1, 2027; caste survey to be included

The population census will be conducted by the central government, beginning from March 1, 2027, reported NDTV,

The last census was conducted in 2011.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The population census will be conducted by the central government, beginning from March 1, 2027, reported NDTV, citing sources. The last census was conducted in 2011. Caste census, a long-standing demand of the Opposition, will also be a part of the process. 
 
However, it will begin in the hilly areas like Ladakh from October 1, 2026, PTI reported.
 
The Opposition has been criticising the Narendra Modi-led coalition government for delaying the decadal Census programme, while demanding a caste-based census. Initially scheduled for April 2020, the census was first postponed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19. 
 
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced in April 2025 that the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has approved the inclusion of caste enumeration in the next census.
 
 
India’s last census recorded a population of 1.21 billion, with rural areas accounting for 68.84 per cent of the population and urban areas making up 31.16 per cent. Uttar Pradesh was the most populous state, while Lakshadweep had the lowest population among Union territories.
   
(This story will be updated with more details.)

Topics : census BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

