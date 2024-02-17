Home / India News / Centre approves upgradation of 108 roads of Uttarakhand under PMGSY

Centre approves upgradation of 108 roads of Uttarakhand under PMGSY

According to the letter, 108 roads covering a total length of 1,197.207 km in Uttarakhand will be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 967.73 crore under PMGSY -III

Press Trust of India Dehradun

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Centre has approved the upgradation of 108 roads in Uttarakhand under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.

The approval letter was issued by Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the letter, 108 roads covering a total length of 1,197.207 km in Uttarakhand will be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 967.73 crore under PMGSY -III.

Out of the total Rs 967.73 crore, the Centre will give Rs 803.85 crore and the remaining Rs 163.88 crore will be borne by the state government.

The approval is being given in acknowledgement of the fact that the hilly areas are hit by natural disasters every year and people in the hills have to face various hardships, the letter said.

Also Read

Centre ignoring Bihar's plea on PMAY-G, 13 lakh rural people waiting: Min

Need for greater coordination between gram, block, zila panchayats: Giriraj

Govt signs MoU with IIM-A for training Panchayati Raj representatives

J-K govt approves increased subsidy under Centre's urban housing scheme

TMC raises MGNREGA dues issue in Lok Sabha, minister alleges corruption

Farmers to stage dharnas in four states on Feb 21, says Rakesh Tikait

Houthis rebels fired missiles at India-bound British oil tanker: US

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 750-bed Aiims Rajkot on Feb 25

10 people, including 4 women killed in mishap in TN fireworks factory

Haryana, Raj sign MoU on Yamuna water sharing via underground pipelines

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UttarakhandroadsPMGSY roads

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story