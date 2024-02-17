PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 750-bed Aiims Rajkot on Feb 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the AIIMS at Rajkot on Sunday next week.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rajkot in Gujarat is one amongst the several new AIIMS, being established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

PMSSY aims to correct regional imbalances in the availability of affordable and reliable specialized health services and to enhance facilities for quality medical education in the country.

AIIMS Rajkot shall be a 750-bed hospital with multiple specialty as well as super-specialty departments.

The cost of construction of his state-of-the-art medical facility has been pegged at about Rs. 1195 crores, which includes an allocation of Rs 185 crore towards the provision of state-of-the-art medical equipment.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said earlier this week that 7 new AIIMS will be made operational in the country.

"Before 2014, the nation only had 7 AIIMS in 7 decades. However, this week alone will witness the launch of 7 new AIIMS over just 7 days," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total cost incurred by the Centre on these 7 AIIMS has been estimated at over Rs. 10,000 crores.

Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari.

Expressing his happiness at the launch of the premier healthcare facility, PM Modi sought to link the rapid speed of the transformation of the health sector in the country to the growing aspirations of the people.

"This foundation-laying ceremony of AIIMS Rewari is in line with the government's commitment to prioritise public health infrastructure and strengthen citizen-centric health services through holistic development of the health sector," PM Modi said.

"AIIMS Rewari will not only cater to the healthcare needs of Haryana but will also create jobs for the youth and provide them with opportunities to pursue medical education," he added.

Prime Minister Modi stated further that the last 10 years have seen the approval of 15 new AIIMS and more than 300 new medical colleges, including one medical college in each district of Haryana.