Home / India News / Centre asks Telangana govt to auction at least six mineral blocks by Jun 30

Centre asks Telangana govt to auction at least six mineral blocks by Jun 30

According to sources, geological reports of eleven blocks have been handed over to the government of Telangana for auction

mineral mining
The process of allocating mineral blocks through auctions began in 2015. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The mines ministry has flagged that the Telangana government failed to auction any mineral blocks in past nine years and asked the state to put at least six mines on sale by the end of this month.

According to sources, geological reports of eleven blocks have been handed over to the government of Telangana for auction. These blocks consist of five iron ore mines, five limestone blocks and one manganese block.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Till date not even a single block has been put up for auction by Telangana even though the mines ministry has sent repeated reminders to the state government.

The process of allocating mineral blocks through auctions began in 2015.

In a recent letter to the Telangana government, the mines ministry asked the state to notify a minimum of six blocks from the 11 for auction by June 30, sources said.

The ministry warned that failure to do so will force the Centre to begin the auction process.

As per the amendment in mining rules made in 2021, the Centre has the power to put on sale the mineral blocks in case a state government fails to auction the mines within the mutually agreed period.

Since the introduction of the auction regime, 354 major mineral blocks have been auctioned in the country. Of these 354 auctioned blocks, production has begun in 48 mineral blocks, amounting to significant increase in the revenue earnings to those states which have auctioned the mineral blocks, sources said.

Expeditious auction of the available mines will fully harness the mineral potential of the state for economic growth and welfare of the people as the revenue generated will accrue to the state government. Moreover, this will also create additional employment in the state, the sources added.

Also Read

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 50 Lakh base price

IPL 2024 auction: Check remaining purse and available slots of all 10 teams

June spectrum auction: Jio likely to spend Rs 12,000 cr, Airtel Rs 8,000 cr

Ericsson India in discussions with Vodafone Idea for potential 5G agreement

No one prepared for unprecedented heat endured this summer: Sunita Narain

Delhi Traffic Police books over 240,000 violators for improper parking

US bipartisan delegation to visit India to strengthen ties, meet Dalai Lama

Nagpur explosives factory blast: One more person dies; toll rises to 9

Real estate prices set to soar in Amaravati with push from new Andhra govt

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :iron ore minerslimestone reservesIron ore manganese minersTelanganacentral governmentMining industry

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story