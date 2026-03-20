Widespread rain cools India; IMD issues yellow, orange alerts across states

Weather in India is witnessing rainfall activity across the country, aided by a rare combination of multiple weather systems, including cyclonic circulations and a western disturbance. The conditions in most parts of the country have turned pleasant, with maximum temperatures dropping significantly, especially across northwest and parts of southern India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts across several states, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and isolated heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall today

The IMD has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts in parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, while heavy rainfall is also likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Parts of Saurashtra and Kutch may also receive intense wet spells. These regions fall under higher alert categories, with potential for causing disruption in the daily lives of the residents. Waterlogging and travel delays can be expected in these regions.

Light to moderate rain across plains Most parts of the country like- Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra, are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty winds of 30–50 kmph are likely to be common, with thundersqualls reaching 60–70 kmph and gusting up to 80 kmph in isolated areas. The IMD has also warned of hailstorm activity at isolated places, particularly across north and central India. Delhi weather: Cloudy skies, multiple rain spells Residents in the national capital woke up to a rainy, but very pleasant morning on Friday. In the Delhi-NCR, conditions are expected to remain generally cloudy with multiple spells of rain and thunderstorms through the day, bringing relief from rising temperatures.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to remain between 16 to 18 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature range has dropped significantly this week as compared to being around or over 30 degrees Celsius in the week before. A spell of very light to light rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in the morning, accompanied by strong surface winds of 30–40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph. This will be followed by one or two spells of light to moderate rain from forenoon to evening, again with gusty winds and lightning, which may briefly affect traffic and outdoor activities.