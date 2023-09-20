Home / India News / 'Centre keen on recruit-train-deploy model for skilling scheme PMKVY 4.0'

'Centre keen on recruit-train-deploy model for skilling scheme PMKVY 4.0'

Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Atul Kumar Tiwari also called upon the industry to assist in designing some courses

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 officially ended in March 2022 but due to Covid-led delays, training under the scheme carried on for a few months into 2022-23

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Inviting training partners and India Inc to collaborate with the government on the Prime Minister's Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0, a top official on Wednesday said the Centre is keen on having a Recruit-Train-Deploy model for its flagship skilling scheme.

Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Atul Kumar Tiwari also called upon the industry to assist in designing some courses.

"We would also like the training partners and industries to come together and work with us on the Prime Minister's Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 in which we would like to have the RTD model. We would like industries also to come forward and help us in terms of designing some courses for them and funding some part of that so that they can skill people for their workforce," Tiwari said.

He was addressing the Global Skills Summit organised by Ficci.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech this year announced that the fourth phase of the PMKVY 4.0 will be launched in order to skill lakhs of youth within next three years..

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 officially ended in March 2022 but due to Covid-led delays, training under the scheme carried on for a few months into 2022-23.

PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 have been closed and no training is undergoing at present, according to the official website of PMKVY.

Also Read

DFS secretary meets chief secretaries to boost PMJJBY, PMSBY enrolments

Stage set for 77th I-Day, PM to lead celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi

Reliance bags contract for Meghalaya universal health insurance scheme

PM Kisan Yojana's 14th instalment likely soon: Check if you are eligible

Arunachal CM holds 26th e-Pragati meet, seeks timeline on pending issues

India to host conclave of Army chiefs of Indo-Pacific to ensure peace

Uninstall BookMyShow trends on X, pro-Khalistani singer's show axed

Exercise utmost caution, MEA tells citizens, students travelling to Canada

Immersion of Ganapati idols begins in Mumbai; 196 till noon, say officials

Women's reservation bill: BJP criticises Cong, says party playing politics

Topics :India IncSkill IndiaSkill developmentSkill Training

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claims

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far

India should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in July

Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs

Next Story