Exercise utmost caution, MEA tells citizens, students travelling to Canada

Owing to the rising tension between India and Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an advisory to Indian citizens travelling to Canada. The ministry has asked the citizens to exercise caution.

"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution", the MEA said.

"Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are, therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents. Our High Commission/Consulates General will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well being of the Indian community in Canada. Given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant."

Further, MEA also issued an advisory to the students, asking them to register with High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver. The MEA said, "Indian nationals and students from India in Canada most also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident".

This comes right after Canada issued travel advisory to its citizens contemplating visits to various parts of India. The Canadian government asked its citizens to "Exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country."

The Canadian government further added that its citizens must avoid all travel to the "Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation. There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest and kidnapping."

Candan excluded travel to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh in its advisory.

According to media reports, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation between India and Canada.