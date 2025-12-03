Home / India News / Centre likely to move Central Excise (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today

Centre likely to move Central Excise (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today

The Bill aims to raise excise duties and cess on tobacco products, with an amendment to the Central Excise Act, 1944

Parliament, New Parliament
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi are set to move a motion in Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Following the recurring adjournments in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, as per the list of business.

The Bill aims to raise excise duties and cess on tobacco products, with an amendment to the Central Excise Act, 1944.

The Lok Sabha Secretary General will report a message from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed in the Lower House on the first day of the Winter Session.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi are set to move a motion in Lok Sabha, that "this House do agree with the Eleventh Report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on December 2," the list of business read.

Balashowry Vallabhaneni and Vivek Thakur are set to present the fifth report on action taken by the government on the observations and recommendations contained in the Nineteenth Report (17th Lok Sabha) on "Status of framing of subordinate legislation viz. rules/ regulations etc. under various acts being administered by the Ministry of Railways" and the sixth report on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the Twenty Eighth Report (17th Lok Sabha) on "Status of framing of subordinate legislation viz. rules/ regulations etc. under various acts being administered by the Department of Fisheries in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and delay in laying of rules/regulations".

Lok Sabha will also witness an obituary reference on the passing away of former Congress MP Rameshwar Dudi.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is likely to move a statutory resolution that the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, should be adopted in Manipur. The Parliament had enacted an Act for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lower House witnessed several adjournments amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. Lok Sabha is expected to function smoothly from today, as in the Floor Leaders' meeting in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's room, it was decided that the House will run "smoothly without any disruption", sources said on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha will discuss the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram on December 8, and electoral reforms on December 9, with an all-party meeting resolving the impasse over the Opposition's demand for discussion on the ongoing SIR exercise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Parliament winter sessionParliamentwinter session

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

