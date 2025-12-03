Delhi air quality turn 'severe' as AQI crosses 400 across multiple hotspots

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

After days of staying in ‘very poor’ or ‘poor’ levels, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to 'severe' levels on Wednesday. Most areas were blanketed in smog, with the majority of monitoring stations recording air quality index (AQI) above 400, aggravating health risks for residents.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded 402 AQI at 8 am, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Nehru Nagar and Chandni Chowk reported the worst air quality, while NSIT Dwarka was the only location in the ‘poor’ range.

Other hotspots which recorded severe readings are:

Ashok Vihar: 403

Bawana: 408

Chandni Chowk: 431

Nehru Nagar: 436

RK Puram: 420

Rohini: 417

Vivek Vihar: 415

By 4 pm on Tuesday, the city's average AQI was 372 ('very poor'), up from 304 on Monday and 279 on Sunday.

CPCB defines AQI ranges as follows: 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very Poor 401–500: Severe Will air quality improve in the coming days? The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi predicts the city will remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the next few days, with mist or haze during night hours. Meteorological conditions are expected to continue hindering pollutant dispersal, limiting improvement. Why is Delhi’s air still so toxic despite fewer farm fires? The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report shows that even with a lower contribution from farm fires this season, local pollution sources such as vehicles and combustion remain major contributors. Early winter trends (October-November) indicate worsening air in smaller NCR towns and a risk of reversing long-term gains. CSE study also found 22 monitoring stations recorded carbon dioxide above permissible limits.