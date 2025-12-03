Govt committed to strengthening Waqf management across country: Rijiju

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said the government is committed to transparency, accountability, and strengthening Waqf management across the country.

He said this after the Supreme Court had declined to extend the deadline for uploading Waqf property details on the UMEED Portal, confirming that December 5 remains the final date for submission.

Addressing the matter, Union Minister Rijiju in a post on X, said he had received several requests from Waqf Boards and stakeholders seeking an extension. However, the court's decision maintains the original timeline.

Rijiju on Tuesday added that for any grievances or issues related to Waqf properties, the UMEED Act provides a clear remedial mechanism, allowing stakeholders to approach the Waqf Tribunal as prescribed under the law.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and strengthening Waqf management across the country. Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend time for the mandatory registration of all waqf properties on the UMEED portal and asked those who have not done so to approach the tribunal constituted under Waqf (Amendment) Act, which has the power to extend the period by six months. Earlier on September 15 the SC refused to stay the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, but stayed certain provisions pending the final adjudication of petitions challenging the Act's constitutional validity .A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih observed that some sections of the amended Act need some protection. Passing the interim order, the bench stayed the provision in the Act that a person should be a practitioner of Islam for five years to create a Waqf.