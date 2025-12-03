Govt committed to strengthening Waqf management across country: Rijiju

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said the government is committed to transparency, accountability, and strengthening Waqf management across the country.
He said this after the Supreme Court had declined to extend the deadline for uploading Waqf property details on the UMEED Portal, confirming that December 5 remains the final date for submission.
Addressing the matter, Union Minister Rijiju in a post on X, said he had received several requests from Waqf Boards and stakeholders seeking an extension. However, the court's decision maintains the original timeline.
Rijiju on Tuesday added that for any grievances or issues related to Waqf properties, the UMEED Act provides a clear remedial mechanism, allowing stakeholders to approach the Waqf Tribunal as prescribed under the law.
The Ministry of Minority Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and strengthening Waqf management across the country.
Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend time for the mandatory registration of all waqf properties on the UMEED portal and asked those who have not done so to approach the tribunal constituted under Waqf (Amendment) Act, which has the power to extend the period by six months.
Earlier on September 15 the SC refused to stay the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, but stayed certain provisions pending the final adjudication of petitions challenging the Act's constitutional validity
.A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih observed that some sections of the amended Act need some protection. Passing the interim order, the bench stayed the provision in the Act that a person should be a practitioner of Islam for five years to create a Waqf.
It said the provision will be stayed until rules are framed to determine whether a person is a practitioner of Islam. The bench said that without any such rule or mechanism, the provision will lead to an arbitrary exercise of power.
The apex court also stayed the provision that allows the Collector to decide whether a Waqf property has encroached upon government property. It said the Collector cannot be permitted to adjudicate the rights of individual citizens, as this would violate the separation of powers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app