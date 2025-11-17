Home / India News / Centre raises print media ad rates by 26% in a move to support publishers

Centre raises print media ad rates by 26% in a move to support publishers

This will yield several significant benefits, both for the government and the media landscape, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement

The government has also agreed to the recommendations of the Rate Structure Committee (RSC) relating to premium rates to be offered for colour advertisements and preferential positioning. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 7:52 PM IST
The government on Monday said it has decided to increase print media advertisement rates by 26 per cent.

This will yield several significant benefits, both for the government and the media landscape, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement.

"The media rates for print media per sq cm for 1 lakh copies of dailies in the black and white advertisement have been enhanced from Rs 47.40 to Rs 59.68, an increase of 26 per cent," it said.

The government has also agreed to the recommendations of the Rate Structure Committee (RSC) relating to premium rates to be offered for colour advertisements and preferential positioning.

The rates for release of the print media advertisements by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) were last revised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the basis of the recommendations of the eighth RSC on January 9, 2019, which were valid for a period of three years.

The ninth RSC was constituted on November 11, 2021, for making recommendations regarding revision of rates for government advertisements in the print media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

