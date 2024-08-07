Centre responsible for defending Manipur, must act against forces: MP

The government of India is responsible for defending Manipur and must take stern action against communal and divisive forces that have wreaked havoc in the state, Inner Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam said on Wednesday. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the Congress MP said divisive elements as well as foreign powers and illegal immigrants were disrupting peace efforts in the state that has been facing crisis for 14 months. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp ... peace efforts have been made and there was an agreement achieved by two communities in the district of Jiribam, mediated by the security forces. Unfortunately, they were subverted by communal, divisive and sectarian forces, Akoijam said.

He said the government of India has a historical, political, moral and legal responsibility to defend Manipur as an entity that existed before the commencement of this Constitution as stated in schedule one of the Constitution.

In the instrument of accession signed by the then maharaja of the state on August 11, 1947, the defence of the state was handed over to the government of India, and therefore the government of India must take stern action against these divisive forces aided by foreign elements, he said.

Akoijam said there is need to take necessary steps to delineate citizens from non-citizens.

I appeal to this House as well as the government of India to make sure that Article 19 works in the state of Manipur and people have the capacity to move freely on the highways as well as territories within the state. It should not be restricted because one belongs to one community or the other, the MP said.

More From This Section

Article 19 refers to the right to the freedom of expression, to assemble peaceably and without arms, to move freely throughout the territory of India and other rights.

The MP from Manipur also urged the government to ensure safety of the properties of displaced people.

Properties of the internally displaced people must be protected. There have been images of houses being blown up and villages being wiped out in order to subvert the peace process. Once you destroy the village you can't go back. The government of India must take immediate action to ensure properties of displaced people are protected in Manipur, he said.