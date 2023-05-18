Home / India News / Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as Delhi's new chief secretary

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as Delhi's new chief secretary

The proposal regarding appointment of Gupta was sent from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to LG VK Saxena for concurrence of the Centre

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as Delhi's new chief secretary

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The AAP government has sought the Centre's approval to appoint 1989 batch IAS officer PK Gupta as the new chief secretary of Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

Gupta is currently serving as additional chief secretary at the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government. The present Chief Secretary of Delhi Naresh Kumar is due to retire later this year, they said.

The proposal regarding appointment of Gupta was sent from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to LG VK Saxena for concurrence of the Centre.

The move comes days after the Delhi government was given executive power in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers, in an important verdict by the Supreme Court.

Also Read

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

Abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal constitutionally valid: SC

PM awards to be themed 'Viksit Bharat' of Civil Services Day 2023

Govt appoints Anil Jain as chairman of oil and gas sector regulatory body

Delhi CSB meeting delayed due to chief secretary's 'busy schedule'

Nadda to address Maha BJP's executive committee meeting in Pune today

Kataria made rich contribution to public service, social justice: PM Modi

Gen-Zs, millennials want work-life balance but cost of living crisis hovers

Delhi excise policy scam: Sisodia confesses to destroying two mobile phones

Arjun Ram Meghwal to replace Kiren Rijiju as India's law minister

Topics :V K SaxenaDelhiAAP governmentCentre

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story