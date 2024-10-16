Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Centre to double Air Marshals on 'sensitive flights' as bomb threats rise

Centre to double Air Marshals on 'sensitive flights' as bomb threats rise

Unit of the National Security Guard specialized in anti-terror and anti-hijacking measures is deployed as Air marshals in mainly international routes and a few sensitive domestic routes

flight, Inside Plane
Sky Marshals are armed plainclothes security officers who travel on passenger aircraft | (Photo: Company)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 2:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With the growing number of calls claiming a threat to flights in the recent past, the central government has decided to double the number of sky marshals on flights originating from airports across the country.

A senior official from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed that the decision to double the number of Air marshals has been taken recently after assessment of the growing threat and getting inputs from intelligence agencies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The fresh batch of Air Narshals will be deployed on new international routes added in sensitive category based on intelligence report. The decision was taken after several rounds of meetings will all stakeholders in aviation security," the officer added.

A unit of the National Security Guard (NSG) specialized in anti-terror and anti-hijacking measures is deployed as Air marshals in mainly international routes and a few sensitive domestic routes.

Sky Marshals are armed plainclothes security officers who travel on passenger aircraft.

In India, Sky Marshals or flight marshals were introduced in 1999 after the hijacking of the flight Air India IC 814 in Kandahar to prevent hijacking in future. Sky marshals travel with loaded firearms/weapons in passenger (commercial) aircraft and can also take action in the aircraft to prevent hijacking.

As per reports, flights bound for Kabul in Afghanistan Kathmandu in Nepal, Colombo in Sri Lanka, certain routes in Canada and a few other routes in Middle East countries are termed sensitive routes. The number of sky marshals per flight ranges from two to six, depending upon the threat perception.

More From This Section

'Absolute defiance': SC slams Punjab, Haryana over stubble burning

Why marriage costs Indian women their jobs while boosting men's careers

LIVE news: Centre will work closely with CM Omar Abdullah for J-K's progress, says PM Modi

Centre questions Zakir Naik's plea to club FIRs, calls him a fugitive

'Every Indian owes you a debt': Ratan Tata's letter to former PM goes viral

Ministry of Civil Aviation has called a high-level meeting after more than 10 bomb threats have been received on social media on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the sources, Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday held a meeting with the Bureau of Civil Aviation, CISF and other senior officials in airport security over the bomb threats.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

New Delhi railway station redevelopment tender reissued, says RLDA

Odisha CM on 3-day visit to Delhi to attend meet on Maoist-related issues

Maldives President Muizzu arrives in New Delhi for first bilateral visit

Doctor shot dead by two minors in Delhi hospital; accused came as patients

Delhi's Dwarka Expressway to get 'free flow' toll system for smooth rides

Topics :New DelhiIndian airlinesBomb Threat Callssecurity

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story