Northeast has more young population than rest of country: Meghalaya CM

Emphasising the importance of purpose, goal-setting, and entrepreneurship among youth, he said that "without a goal, you could be working endlessly and achieving nothing"

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma
Calling for a cultural shift, Sangma urged the youth to believe in themselves and embrace entrepreneurship (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kohima
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that the northeast region has more young population than the rest of the country.

Addressing the 5th Regional Catholic Youth Convention here on Friday he said, "The northeast is not just young it is younger than the rest of India".

"This makes our youth not only our greatest strength but also our greatest challenge. How we nurture them will determine the destiny of Nagaland, Meghalaya, and the entire northeast," Sangma said.

Emphasising the importance of purpose, goal-setting, and entrepreneurship among youth, he said that "without a goal, you could be working endlessly and achieving nothing."  He said, "Reservation has made our youth complacent. We must compete not because we are guaranteed a seat, but because we can win it on merit."

  Calling for a cultural shift, Sangma urged the youth to believe in themselves and embrace entrepreneurship.

"Why do we wait for others to start businesses in our states? Our youth should become the job creators," he said, citing his government's extensive startup and entrepreneurship initiatives in Meghalaya.

Underscoring the urgency of youth empowerment, Sangma warned that an unchannelled youth population could become a liability rather than an asset. "The same youth who can build our region can also become a destructive force it all depends on how we guide them," he said.

"Above all, be good human beings. No amount of power or success can replace humility, respect, and fear of the Lord," Sangma said.

The convention is being organised by North Eastern Regional Youth Commission in collaboration with Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) North East and hosted by Nagaland Catholic Youth Movement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

