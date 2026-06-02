Centre transfers CBSE chief, secretary; orders probe into OSM procurement

The Centre on Tuesday transferred Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta amid the escalating controversy over the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and complaints related to evaluation, answer-book access and re-evaluation processes, according to sources.

The move comes as scrutiny of the digital evaluation framework intensified following student grievances and parliamentary attention to the issue. The ongoing OSM row has triggered widespread complaints from students over technical glitches, discrepancies in evaluated answer books and problems in the post-result verification and re-evaluation process. The issue was also taken up by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, which had summoned senior officials from the Ministry of Education and CBSE to discuss concerns arising from the implementation of the OSM system.

Separately, the Cabinet Secretariat has constituted a one-member committee to inquire into matters relating to the procurement of OSM services by CBSE, according to an office memorandum dated June 2. The memorandum states that the committee will be headed by S Radha Chauhan, chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission. It has been empowered to seek assistance from officers of other offices as required, while secretarial support will be provided by the Capacity Building Commission. “The committee will submit its report within a month to the Department of Personnel and Training,” the order said. The inquiry specifically relates to the procurement of services for the OSM system, which CBSE introduced for the evaluation of Class XII board examination answer scripts this year. The digital marking system has been at the centre of controversy following complaints from students regarding alleged evaluation discrepancies, mismatched answer sheets, missing pages, blurred scanned copies and technical issues on CBSE's post-result portals.